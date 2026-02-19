Numerous Charges In Lancaster County Case

LANCASTER – A Lebanon County man charged with committing a string of offenses in Lancaster County municipalities that ultimately ended in a fiery crash that left one man with life-threatening injuries and severely injured a woman will have his case proceed to county court. 33-year-old Joshua Quinones of Jackson Township is charged with 24 total offenses including aggravated assault, robbery, assaulting a law enforcement officer and other charges. Quinones is accused of stalking a woman, falsely reporting that a house was on fire, robbing two different gas stations, leading police on a lengthy high-speed chase across multiple townships, and nearly striking an officer with his vehicle before ultimately crashing into another car in a Clay Township intersection, causing a massive explosion, all within the span of about two and a half hours on the morning of Dec. 20. Quinones is being held in Lancaster County Prison.