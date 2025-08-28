NTSB Releases Report On Fatal Lancaster County Plane Crash

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the investigation into a fatal Lancaster County plane crash that occurred July 20. The pilot, 58-year-old Dr. Mussadiq Nazeeri performed a brief pre-flight inspection of the Piper PA46, then entered the aircraft, and closed the main cabin door. The engine was started and preliminary air traffic control data showed he called for clearance from Lancaster Airport to State College which was received. As the airplane cleared the departure end of the runway, having climbed to 650 feet at a ground speed of 136 knots, the airplane suddenly pitched down to a descent rate of 1600 feet per minute. Approximately 9 seconds later, the airplane impacted a corn field 1/4 mile from the end of the runway. Nazeeri died in the crash. The plane most recent annual inspect was in March 2025. The plane had accrued about 1,336 total hours of operation. The wreckage was retained for further examination.