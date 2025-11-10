NRB Veterans Ministry Initiative Announced

WASHINGTON, DC – National Religious Broadcasters has announced the launch of a Veterans Ministry Initiative , a Christian outreach network dedicated to bridging the gap between veterans and the church. The initiative connects churches to a network of trusted partners with proven models to build strong, Christ-centered veterans outreach programs. It provides access to faith-based tools, discipleship resources, and communication strategies designed specifically for engaging veterans. NRB President/CEO, Troy Miller, who is a Navy veteran, said our goal is to see churches not only welcome veterans, but walk with them toward healing, purpose, and renewed faith. Churches and individuals can learn more about joining the initiative at the website: nrb.org/veterans .