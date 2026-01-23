Not Just Snow, But Very Cold

LANCASTER – Besides the snow in our weather forecast this weekend, there is also a cold weather advisory for our region from 10 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Saturday. Very cold wind chills as low as 13 below are expected. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves if you have to be outside. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Caterina says for right now expect 6-10 inches of snow in our region which is under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 1 p.m. Expect cold temperatures to remain entrenched in the area through next week.