Not A Target Of Justice Department Investigation

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Scott Perry says he is not a target of investigation by the Justice Department. The Republican lawmaker says “in a discussion with the DOJ, my attorneys were informed that I’m not a target of its investigation. I’ve directed them to cooperate with the Justice Department in order to ensure that it gets the information to which it’s entitled, but to protect information to which it’s not – including communications that are protected under the Speech and Debate Clause of the United States Constitution.” Perry’s cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. Three agents visited him while he was traveling with his family and seized his phone. Perry commented these kinds of “banana republic tactics” should concern citizens, especially considering the decision to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding citizens.