Norfolk Southern CEO Testifies Before PA Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw came before the PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee at a hearing at the state Capitol. Shaw testified about the Norfolk Southern train wreck along the western border of Pennsylvania in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, and the decision to intentionally ignite five railroad cars full of dangerous chemicals on Feb. 5. Shaw’s appearance follows two previous meetings where committee members approved subpoenas to compel the Norfolk Southern CEO to testify and provide documents to the committee.You can watch the entire hearing by clicking on the photo below.

