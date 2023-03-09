Nominees For PA Attorney General/PSP Commissioner Approved

HARRISBURG (AP) – The nominees for PA Attorney General and State Police Commissioner received unanimous approval from the PA Senate. Wednesday’s vote confirmed Michelle Henry to be attorney general and fill the last two years of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s elected four-year term in that office. The 54-year-old Henry was Shapiro’s top deputy for all six years while he served as attorney general. Before that, she was a prosecutor from Bucks County. The new State Police Commissioner is Col. Christopher Paris, a lawyer and career State Police trooper. He rose through the ranks in northeastern PA to become one of four area operations commanders.