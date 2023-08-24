Nominations Sought For Achievement Award In Lancaster

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster is seeking nominations from the community for an achievement award for individuals who have made a significant impact on Lancaster City’s Hispanic community. Awardees will be honored at the City of Lancaster’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on September 30. Nominations will be accepted online now through noon on September 15 at the site: cityoflancasterpa.gov/hhm. Hispanic Heritage Month, held September 15 to October 15, is a national celebration of Hispanic Americans from Mexico, Central America, Spain, South America, and the Caribbean’s Spanish-speaking nations, and their contributions to society and culture. The Hispanic Heritage Month festival in Lancaster will reflect the national celebration with food vendors, entertainment, the Achievement Award ceremony, and more. Information about the Lancaster celebration can be found by clicking on the banner below.

