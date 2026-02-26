Nominations Accepted For The RISE Award

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education is accepting nominations for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees or RISE Award, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The federal award honors school employees who provide exemplary service to students in pre-K through high school. The RISE Award was created to recognize and promote the commitment and excellence exhibited by classified school employees. Each state is invited to nominate up to two individuals by November 1, 2026. To be eligible for the RISE Award, an individual must be a full or part-time non-teaching school employee including: paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance, security, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades. Nominations may be submitted by local education agencies, school administrators, professional associations, labor organizations, nonprofit entities, or parents and students. To nominate someone for the RISE Award, complete the online nomination form by August 31, 2026. The form can be found by clicking on the banner below.