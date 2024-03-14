Nominations Accepted For Inspiring School Employees

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education is accepting nominations for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees or RISE Award, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The federal award honors a school employee who provides exemplary service to students in pre-K through high school. The RISE Award was created to recognize and promote the commitment and excellence exhibited by classified school employees. Each state is invited to nominate up to two individuals by November 1, 2024. The U.S. Secretary of Education will select a single winner from all states’ nominations by May 31, 2025. To be eligible, a person must be a full or part-time non-teaching school employee including paraprofessionals, skilled trades, and those in services such as clerical and administrative, transportation, food and nutrition, custodial and maintenance, security, health, and technical. Nominations may be submitted by local education agencies, school administrators, professional associations, or parents and students. Click on the banner below to complete a nomination form and for more information.