Nominate Needy For The Summer Of Sharing

LANCASTER – Numerous area businesses and organizations are partnering with WDAC for another Summer of Sharing. It’s a way where you in our audience can help families and individuals facing challenging needs at this time. WDAC Sales Manager Scott Dombach says nominations of needy families or individuals come from you in our audience. Past recipients have had health care needs, difficulty paying their mortgage or bills due to job loss or death of a breadwinner, and a need of certain repairs. Nominations will be vetted and confidentiality is of utmost importance. You can nominate needy families and individuals by going to the wdac.com website and clicking on the Summer of Sharing banner. You can also click on the banner below to fill out a nomination form. The deadline to submit nominations is July 31.