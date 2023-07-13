Nominate Needy For Summer Of Sharing

LANCASTER – WDAC’s Summer of Sharing is underway. Over 40 area business partners are helping us to meet the needs of area folks during the summer months. WDAC Sales Manager Scott Dombach says it’s easy to nominate someone in need. You can nominate a needy family or individual by going to wdac.com and clicking on the Summer of Sharing banner and fill out the form. Nominations need to be made by July 31. All nominations will be reviewed in August and privacy will be respected. Selected nominees will get a financial blessing to help in their time of need.