No Swimming In Pinchot Lake

YORK COUNTY – Swimming at Pinchot Lake at York County’s Gifford Pinchot State Park is prohibited due to recent results from water quality bacterial test samples. Tests have returned an elevated coliform count. Swimming will be stopped until bacteria counts fall into acceptable levels. The closure includes the public swimming beaches at Quaker Race Day Use Area and in the Campground. There are no restrictions to boating or fishing.