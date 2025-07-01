No State Budget, No Salary Measure Proposed

HARRISBURG – Westmoreland County Rep. Jill Cooper is introducing legislation to suspend compensation to state officials when Harrisburg fails to pass a budget before the July 1 deadline. Each February, the governor presents a budget during a special joint session of the General Assembly. Appropriations committees from each chamber then meet with officials from each state department and agency to review the use of funds. Legislation is then drafted that directs the overall spending number and how it is to be used. This budget cycle marks the 14th late budget in 21 years. Several members of the General Assembly voluntarily do not accept their salary until a budget is passed. Cooper’s House Bill 1682 provides that compensation of the governor, lieutenant governor, and members of the General Assembly would be suspended during a budget impasse.