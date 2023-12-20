No Solitary Confinement For Vulnerable Prisoners Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced that would prohibit solitary confinement for vulnerable populations in PA prisons. The legislation would offer those in segregated confinement with enough socialization to prevent the worst physical and mental effects of isolation and offer those with serious mental health issues alternatives to segregated confinement. Supporters of the proposal say segregated confinement deprives inmates of normal human interaction, access to rehabilitative programs and processes, and greatly contributes to a variety of negative physiological and psychological reactions. Bucks County Rep. Tina Davis is currently circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.