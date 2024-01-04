No Re-Election Run For Regan

HARRISBURG – Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties has announced that he will not be seeking reelection to the PA Senate in 2024. The Republican lawmaker said 2024 brings him to his 35th year of public service – 23 years as a U.S. Marshal, 4 years as a state House member, and 8 years in the PA Senate. Regan said during his time in the Legislature, he fought to protect children in school and been an advocate fro law enforcement, veterans, and those who currently serve and protect our liberties and freedoms. He added, “It has been a priority to be mindful of the financial impacts legislative decisions have on taxpayers who entrust us with their hard earned money.” Regan is looking forward to spending more time with his family and advocating for issues that are important to him. He thanked the voters in the 31st Senatorial District for the opportunity of serving them.