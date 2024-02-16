No Ransom Demand During PA Court Cyber Attack

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s state courts agency says it never received a ransom demand as part of a cyber attack that briefly shut down some of its online services earlier this month. A courts agency spokesperson said that officials there never had any communication with the attackers and never paid anything. Officials say attack on the courts’ website disabled some online portals and that systems were all fully restored this week. Officials say the attack did not compromise any data or stop the courts from operating. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd says a federal investigation was continuing. Investigators have not identified the attacker.