No PA Tax Dollars For Government Lawsuit Settlements Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill will be introduced by Butler County Rep. Stephenie Scialabba prohibiting use of tax dollars in lawsuit settlements of a personal nature involving certain upper level staff, advisors, and officials when they are responsible for conduct that occurs beyond the scope of employment by or for the state. One example would be sexual harassment. The proposal will allow victims to sue employers for unreasonable, negligent, or willful oversight of conduct. It would prevent elected officials, their advisors, or senior/managerial staff from using tax dollars to settle lawsuits that directly involve their own actions. She said upper level staff, advisors, or officials who personally engage in illegal conduct should not be able to hide behind the value of a tax dollar to settle the lawsuit they created. These individuals are responsible for supervising themselves. The GOP lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for the proposal.