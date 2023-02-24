No PA Tax Dollars For Companies Connected To Russia

HARRISBURG – Sen. Dave Argall of Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties has reintroduced a measure that would prevent companies with connections to the Russian government from receiving PA tax dollars. With the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Argall says his constituents do not want their tax dollars supporting the atrocities and war crimes committed by Russian forces. Argall first introduced the legislation shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Argall’s district has some of the most concentrated communities of Ukrainian Americans in the United States. Senate Bill 282 would prevent companies from receiving state contracts, grants, or tax credits if they are determined by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury to be owned, controlled by, or acting on behalf of the Russian government. The bill is now under consideration by the Senate State Government Committee.