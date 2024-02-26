No PA Contracts For Businesses Connected To Russia/Belarus

HARRISBURG – A new law has taken effect that bans PA companies connected to the governments of Russia and Belarus from receiving state contracts, grants, or tax credits. Schuylkill County Sen. Dave Argall introduced the bill that would become Act 57 of 2023 at the outset of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The bill received unanimous, bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Shapiro on December 14, 2023. Argall said his constituents of Ukrainian descent do not want their tax dollars supporting the war crimes committed by Russia and we should not be investing in companies that support the attempt of Putin’s Russia to extinguish democracy in Ukraine. PA State Treasurer Stacy Garrity said after Vladamir Putin’s unjustified and illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, she immediately ended the PA Treasury Department’s investments in any Russian and Belarusian entities.