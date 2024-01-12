No On-Time Budget, No Pay For PA Lawmakers

HARRISBURG – Last year’s state budget in PA failed to pass by the deadline of July 1st. Now, Rep. Jill Cooper of Westmoreland County has introduce legislation that would suspend compensation to state officials when Harrisburg fails to pass a state budget by the deadline. She said, “Pennsylvanians deserve better than an inexcusable process that hurts our most vulnerable populations, while legislators continue to be fully compensated.” House Bill 1935 provides that compensation of the governor, lieutenant governor, and members of the General Assembly would be suspended during a budget impasse. Cooper said there have been times when there seems to be a lack of urgency to complete the job of passing a state budget as soon as possible. She added, “Workers across the state, whose taxes actually pay our salaries, would have been fired for the same behaviors.” The legislation is now before the PA House Appropriations Committee.