No New Year’s Red Rose Drop

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster announced that they will forego the City’s New Year’s Eve Red Rose Drop event for the foreseeable future. They say the decision will allow them to more strategically allocate their limited resources to events that are longer in duration and attract larger crowds of all ages. The Red Rose used in the New Year’s drop will remain in safe keeping. The city says they are excited about the events on the horizon for 2024, as well as some new events. They encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of other New Year’s Eve offerings throughout the city.