No Hand-Held Devices While Driving In PA Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation prohibiting the use of hand-held devices while driving passed the PA House. Senate Bill 37 enhances driver responsibility by prohibiting the handheld use of cell phones or other communication devices while operating a motor vehicle on PA roads. Drivers may still utilize these devices, but it must be through Bluetooth technology or a speaker phone. Following the House’s approval, the bill now moves back to the state Senate for final consideration. If approved by the Senate, the bill will head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.