No Felons As PA Lobbyists

HARRISBURG – Public officials convicted of a felony would be prevented from becoming lobbyists under a bill proposed by Rep. Bud Cook of Greene & Washington Counties. Right now in PA, a public official convicted of a felony can go on to lobby the very government they once served using insider connections to influence policy and get paid for it. Cook says when someone abuses public trust and is convicted of a felony, they shouldn’t be rewarded with a powerful second act as a lobbyist. Lobbyists help shape laws, influence budgets, and impact nearly every area of public policy. House Bill 1737 strengthens the PA Constitution, which already prevents a person convicted of a felony from becoming a public official, by extending that same standard to lobbyists who seek to influence legislative action. The bill has been referred to the House State Government Committee.