No Domestic Violence Perpetrators In Government

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee is considering a bill to prohibit those convicted of domestic violence from serving in the state Legislature or of holding any public office of trust or profit in state government. PA’s Constitution currently prohibits people “convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime” from serving in the General Assembly. House Bill 2596 would explicitly make domestic violence convictions a disqualifying offense. In PA, it is estimated that one-in-four women and one-in-seven men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. At least 109 people have died as a direct result of domestic violence in last year alone, while Pennsylvanians bear an estimated $156 billion in lifetime economic burdens due to intimate partner violence.