No Disruption Sought For PA CHIP

HARRISBURG – A bill that would halt a new bidding procedure for the Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP was unanimously approved by the PA House Insurance Committee. House Bill 2585 would prevent the Department of Human Services, which administers the CHIP program, from implementing a new bidding process that has the potential of disrupting insurance coverage for thousands of families across the Commonwealth who depend on it. Specifically, it would prohibit DHS from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid. It also would require DHS to accept a solicitation or bid from such an organization. CHIP provides health care coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance. The bill will next be considered by the full state House.