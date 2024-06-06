No Contest Plea From Lancaster Woman After Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman pleaded no contest to 22 charges after a fatal DUI crash she caused that killed her 11-year-old son and unborn child in Manheim Township in February 2021. Police responded to the bridge near Lititz Pike and Keller Avenue for a crash. A witness had a dash-cam video that captured the collision. The video showed a green Honda pass the witness while driving south across the bridge before fishtailing into oncoming northbound traffic and striking a black Toyota Highlander head on. 38-year-old Jennifer Johnson and her 11-year-old son were trapped in the Honda and extracted. Police detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and found multiple empty alcoholic containers in her car. Her 11-year-old son later died from his injuries. Johnson was also 16 weeks pregnant at the time and her unborn child also died. The two occupants of the Toyota Highlander suffered injuries. An investigation determined Johnson was traveling more than 67 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone and both vehicles involved had no mechanical issues. A judge will impose sentence after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.