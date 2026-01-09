No COLA For York County Lawmaker

HARRISBURG – Adhering to her commitment of fiscal responsibility, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill returned her automatic cost-of-living adjustment to the state Treasury for a fifth time. A 1995 law, Act 51, provides an annual COLA, tied to inflation, that adjusts salaries for all legislators, judges, and executive officials, including the governor. Gov. Shapiro is now the nation’s highest paid governor in the nation with his salary now about $284,000. In addition, Sen. Phillips-Hill does not participate in the state pension program and does not take the health insurance benefits afforded to state legislators. She drives her own vehicle and does not submit for taxpayer-funded mileage reimbursement to drive to and from events in her district or the state Capitol.