No Chinese AI Allowed At PA Treasury

HARRISBURG – PA State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the use of the Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek has been banned from all Treasury-issued devices due to concerns about privacy and security. Garrity said there are growing fears that DeepSeek is directly linked to the Chinese Communist Party, potentially allowing the Chinese government to obtain sensitive government or personal data. Banning DeepSeek is necessary to ensure the safety of Pennsylvanians’ hard-earned tax dollars and other important, sensitive information entrusted to Treasury. The ban of DeepSeek includes all Treasury-issued devices, including laptops, cell phones, or other devices capable of connecting to the internet. The Treasury’s firewall has also been updated to block access to both the DeepSeek app and its corresponding website from its network. The Treasury’s systems are designed to block access to any new AI platform to allow necessary and thorough vetting.