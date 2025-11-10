No Cat Stuck In A Tree This Time

LEBANON COUNTY – Instead of getting a cat out of a tree, members of the Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company were requested by the Newmanstown Fire Company and PA Game Commission officers to help recover a bear from a tree on Round Barn Road in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County. While a few creative ideas — like using honey, picnic baskets, or porridge — were reportedly tossed around to lure the bear down, officers ultimately decided that sticking with more traditional methods was the way to go. A plan was made for an officer to use an aerial ladder in hopes of encouraging the bear to climb down on its own. However, after learning the bear had previously been aggressive and had climbed even higher, officers chose to safely tranquilize it instead. Once the 385-pound male black bear was sedated, firefighters assisted officers with carefully removing the bear and loading it into a containment trailer so it could be safely relocated to another area.