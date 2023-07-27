No Budget, No Pay For PA Lawmakers Proposed

HARRISBURG –A freshman PA lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would suspend compensation to state officials when Harrisburg fails to pass a budget before July 1. Westmoreland County Rep. Jill Cooper says Pennsylvanians deserve better than an inexcusable process that hurts our most vulnerable populations, while legislators continue to be fully compensated. After negotiations on a budget plan fell through between majority parties in the House and Senate, as well as Gov. Josh Shapiro, neither chamber is scheduled to return to Harrisburg until September. However, leaders can call members back early if a plan is negotiated. Cooper is one of 12 House members who have not accepted their salaries for July and currently, one of two committed to the same in August. Cooper’s bill provides that compensation of the governor, lieutenant governor, and members of the General Assembly would be suspended during a budget impasse. The Republican is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for the measure.