Nine PA Appropriations Bills Signed

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed nine appropriations bills that are the first pieces of budget legislation to pass for Fiscal Year 2025-26. Shapiro said this is the first step toward a final budget, and we will continue to have productive conversations and work with the House and Senate in order to get this done. The appropriations bills signed to fund the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Licensing and the professional licensing boards it administers, the Workers Compensation System, the Offices of Small Business Advocate and Consumer Advocate, the PA School Employees Retirement System or PSERS, the State Employees Retirement System or SERS, the Philadelphia Parking Authority, the Public Utility Commission, and the PA Gaming Control Board.