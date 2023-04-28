Nighttime Lane Restrictions Next Week On Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced today that nighttime lane restrictions are planned for next week on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge. Lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM Monday night, May 1, through Thursday night May 4. The lane restrictions are needed so workers can remove strain gages, which measure stresses to the bridge due to weight and movement. The right lane and right shoulder will be closed in both eastbound and westbound directions. The left lane will remain open. Only one direction will be restricted at a time. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1.