Night Auditor Loses Life In Lancaster County Hotel Fire

BIRD IN HAND – A vigil will be held to remember the employee of Lancaster County’s Bird in Hand Family Inn who lost their life after a fire. 61-year-old Michelle Miller of Lancaster was night auditor at the hotel and was on the premises when a propane explosion occurred at the front office on December 18. Miller worked for the company for 34 years. Bird in Hand President & CEO John Smucker said Michelle was a long time and much loved member of the Bird in Hand family and they are heartbroken by her tragic loss. Staff and the community at large are invited to attend a vigil on the grounds of the Family Inn at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 21. Donations in Miller’s name can be made to Lancaster’s Water Street Mission or St. Patrick Pottsville Area Kitchen in Pottsville. The Family Inn is closed until further notice. The company is assessing damage to the hotel and the adjacent restaurant. The restaurant will be closed until at least December 23 and the Bird-in-Hand Stage, located on the restaurant’s lower level, will be closed until at least December 25. Smucker added they are in discussions about rebuilding the hotel, and are committed to reopening as soon as possible. An investigation into what caused the explosion continues.