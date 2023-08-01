New York Man Arrested In Ephrata Stabbing

EPHRATA – An arrest was made after a stabbing in Ephrata, Lancaster County. On July 31 at 12:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North State Street. An investigation revealed that 36-year-old David Hernandez of Syracuse, NY, was at the residence to retrieve belongings from his former girlfriend. An argument ensued and Hernandez grabbed a kitchen knife stabbing the female several times. The victim was transported to Lancaster General for treatment. Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats. Hernandez, who failed to post bail, is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.