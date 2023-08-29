New Workforce Development Initiative For PASSHE Students

MILLERSVILLE – Gov. Josh Shapiro will be in Millersville, Lancaster County, this afternoon to join with leaders from the PA State System of Higher Education or PASSHE, Millersville University, and executives from Google to announce a new workforce development initiative to create more access to good-paying, high-demand jobs across the state. The new public-private partnership will enable PASSHE students to earn industry- recognized certificates during their regular undergraduate programs to help meet their evolving needs while supporting economic opportunity and growth in the state, offering skills training in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, and IT support, among others.