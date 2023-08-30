New Workforce Development Initiative Announced

MILLERSVILLE – Gov. Josh Shapiro paid a visit to Millersville, Lancaster County, to join with leaders from the PA State System of Higher Education or PASSHE, Millersville University, and executives from Google to announce a new workforce development initiative to create more access to good-paying, high-demand jobs across the state. The new public-private partnership will enable PASSHE students to earn Google Career Certificates during their regular undergraduate programs to help meet their evolving needs while supporting economic opportunity and growth in the state, offering skills training in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, and IT support, among others. To support continuing education efforts, PASSHE universities can also offer credentials to the public, through non-credit courses and workshops, giving those who complete the program access to Google’s employer consortium.