New Website To Help In Maryland Bridge Collapse Aftermath

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a new website with information about federal, state, and local resources and programs related to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The website includes details for affected workers and businesses. It also includes major traffic updates for commuters and guidance on in-person resources available through Maryland Business Recovery Centers. Additional resources on the website include links to information on salvage and response operations and Maryland’s official 511 Traveler Information service. The website will be updated regularly as additional programs become available. You can access the website by clicking on the banner below.

