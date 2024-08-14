New Website Makes Audit Information Easier To Access For All Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor launched the department’s new website to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to find audits in their county, as well as resources to help them better understand audits. Auditor General DeFoor said, “Our new, dynamic website was designed with Pennsylvania taxpayers in mind. We all need to know how our tax dollars are being spent to be able to hold state and county government accountable. This website offers a variety of new tools and resources to make it easier than ever to find an audit and understand the impact it has on your community.”

The site houses more than 50,000 audits including those involving Volunteer Fire Relief Associations, municipal pensions, county row officers, state government programs and performance audits. Each year, the department performs approximately 4,000 audits.

Click the Link below to find out more.

https://www.paauditor.gov/