New Website Launched To Help Individuals Become Teachers

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education launched a new “Teach in PA” website to provide resources and information to individuals interested in becoming educators in the Commonwealth. The website includes testimonials from real-life teachers, career and certification process guidance, information about individualized pathways to becoming an educator, and more. You can access the site by clicking on the banner below. Earlier this year, the Department announced that processing timelines for In-State Level I certificates have been reduced by about 10 weeks since 2022. The Department also launched a new feature on its website to improve transparency and responsiveness in the educator certification process. The certification “clock” on PDE’s Certification page shows, in real time, the length of time needed to process a certificate once all required information is submitted.