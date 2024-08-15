New Website For PA Audits Available

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor launched the department’s new website to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to find audits in their county, as well as resources to help them better understand audits. The site houses more than 50,000 audits including those involving Volunteer Fire Relief Associations, municipal pensions, county row offices, state government programs, and performance audits. Each year, the department performs about 4,000 audits. The redesigned website replaces the 2015 version and includes accessibility functions so all Pennsylvanians can use the site.