New Ways To File Complaints With PA

HARRISBURG – Some new consumer protection tools are now available to help Pennsylvanians report scams and predatory practices. Pennsylvanians can now call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), visit pa.gov/consumer or email [email protected] to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns. Whether it’s a denied health insurance claim, a suspicious financial transaction or a problem with a student loan servicer, help is now just a call or click away. The new tools offer a “no wrong door” approach, meaning no matter the issue, Pennsylvanians will be routed to the right agency for help. PA is expanding enforcement powers to enable state regulators to address issues like predatory lending, insurance fraud, and deceptive financial practices when federal agencies do not act. The initiative provides Pennsylvanians with enhanced support, including coordinated enforcement, investigations, and consumer education efforts.