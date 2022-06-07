New Way To Pay Cash For PA Turnpike Tolls

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network to provide customers the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts at one of more than 70,000 retail locations within KUBRA’s nationwide network. Customers who want to pay in cash can select the “pay” option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app. A list of participating retailers near the customer’s location will display. The customer must generate a pay slip — which includes a $1.50 service fee — before stopping at one of the retail locations to make a PA Turnpike toll payment in cash. To learn more about the payment program, visit paturnpike.com/pay-a-bill.