New Way In PA To Navigate For Help

LANCASTER – State and local officials announced the launch of PA Navigate, an online tool that connects Pennsylvanians with community-based organizations for referrals to resources that help them meet basic needs like food, shelter, transportation, and more. PA Navigate will help ease barriers to care and provide a better quality of life for all Pennsylvanians. It also allows individuals to refer themselves for services and facilitates greater connection and communication between healthcare providers and organizations that serve shared populations. PA Navigate brings together multiple state agencies, counties, local non-profits, community organizations, health care entities, and social services providers. For more information and to find resources in your community, visit pa-navigate.org.