New Unified Voice For PA Pregnancy Resource Centers

HARRISBURG – Leaders in PA’s pregnancy medical clinics and resource centers stood with state lawmakers in Harrisburg to announce the launch of the PA Pregnancy Wellness Collaborative, a new organization that will represent local pregnancy medical clinics and resource centers to advocate for policies that protect the essential services they provide to women and families throughout the state. The President of the Collaborative, Sarah Bowen called the organization a new initiative unifying pregnancy medical clinics and resource centers that provide compassionate and essential care for PA women and families. She said while there has been a rise in hostility towards the pregnancy help movement that threatens our services, we desire to shed light on the needs of women in our communities and help highlight the outstanding waus our centers meet those needs. You can find out more about the collaborative at papregnancy.com.