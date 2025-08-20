New Toolkit Helps PA Seniors Connect To The Outdoors To Improve Health

HANOVER – State officials visited Codorus State Park in York County to unveil “Connecting to the Outdoors as We Age: Pennsylvania’s Rx for Nature” – a new toolkit to help older Pennsylvanians connect with the outdoors and improve their overall health. Department of Health Special Advisor Dr. Robert Bonacci says the state has many outdoor opportunities to improve the health of seniors. Developed through a partnership between the PA Departments of Health, Aging, and Conservation and Natural Resources, the toolkit provides practical strategies for caregivers, long-term care facilities, and community organizations. It includes guides for bringing nature indoors, low-cost facility adaptations, tips to overcome access barriers, and research highlighting 10 proven health benefits of outdoor recreation — from reducing stress and anxiety, to lowering risk of chronic disease, to improving memory, attention, and overall well-being. The toolkit comes as PA was officially designated an Age-Friendly State by AARP. You can access the toolkit by clicking on the picture below.