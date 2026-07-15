New Tool Makes Better Area Agencies On Aging

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Aging kicked off a statewide tour highlighting how the Department’s new tool to evaluate the performance of older adult protective services is delivering better results in keeping older adults safe, leaving behind a prior ineffective pass/fail system that did not provide adequate oversight of local aging agencies. The tool, called the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation or CAPE, is providing historic levels of transparency and accountability of the Area Agency on Aging network that provides an array of services to support older adults. The 2026-27 budget secured a $1 million increase for CAPE so the Department can continue to improve agency oversight and accountability. The approach is already making a difference. As of March 2026, 48 out of 52 Area Agencies on Aging are responding to reports of suspected elder abuse in a timely manner 85 or more percent of the time, often within 24 hours.