New Subterranean Park For PA

FAYETTE COUNTY – State officials announced the opening of Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County. Now the 125th state park and first subterranean state park in Commonwealth history, the Caverns will help expand PA’s outdoor recreation economy which contributed $20.4 billion. Laurel Caverns is a 435-acre park centered around the largest and deepest limestone cave in PA, which includes four miles of wide cave passages that go as deep as 476 feet and the largest bat shelter in the Northeast. The Caverns will officially reopen to the public on Earth Day, April 22, to remain open until October.