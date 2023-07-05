New Song Proposed For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG (AP) -PA may soon be changing its tune after state House lawmakers approved a proposal to establish a new state song. House Resolution 41 would establish an independent commission to review the history, solicit suggestions from the public, and make recommendations for the new song. In 1990, the state legislature adopted the current state song – “Pennsylvania” by Eddie Khoury and Ronnie Bonner. State law establishes it as the official song for all public purposes, and the song is often performed at public events, such as gubernatorial inaugurations. The sponsor of the measure, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi says in the three decades since the state song was adopted, PA has changed greatly and it’s time for us to consider updating our state song to better embody the spirit of our great state. The measure is now before the state Senate.