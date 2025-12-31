New Program Helps Collegiates Earn Degree By Completing PSP Training Academy

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police announced a new agreement that allows students in their senior year at participating colleges and universities to earn their remaining credits toward an associate or bachelor’s degree by successfully completing cadet basic training at the State Police Academy. State officials removed the college credit requirement for state troopers creating an opportunity for Pennsylvanians who are interested in pursuing a career with the State Police. While a degree is not required, the partnership creates a streamlined pathway for students to finish their degree while simultaneously training to become a state trooper. The new program awards academic credits much like a traditional internship. Instead of classroom time to earn their remaining credits, students will finish their training at the PA State Police Academy and earn the remaining credits needed to graduate, allowing them to receive their degree and become a trooper at the same time. For more information on becoming a state trooper, including applicant requirements and job benefits, visit PATrooper.com.